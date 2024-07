Monthly ASSP Gulf Coast Chapter meeting

If you or anyone on your staff is interested in becoming a member of ASSP, you can sign up online.

Marriot Houston South Hobby Airport 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77017

The Agenda

• 11:15am - Check-in, Lunch, and Networking

• 11:30 am - Introductions and Pledge of Allegiance

• 11:35am - ASSP Updates

• 11:50am - AIHA Updates

12:00pm - Presentation