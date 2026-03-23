Join Economic Alliance Houston Port Region & Women In Alliance on Wednesday, April 29, for an unforgettable, out-of-this-world experience!

The Women's Leadership Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, at 11:00 am, is open for Sponsorship and Registration! Grab your tickets today, Registration closes Monday, April 27.

There will complimentary Valet, but please feel free to bring cash to give them a tip for their service!

Also, please remember to visit the vendors onsite, buy your purse raffle tickets, and take a photo at either the selfie station or our backdrop. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Don't forget to bring your business cards to be entered into our door prize raffle and Wear Your PINK!

When: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Where: San Jacinto College - LyondellBasell CPET, 7901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507