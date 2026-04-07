2026 Texas City-La Marque Chamber Industrial Trade Show & State of Industry Mixer

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Doyle Convention Center 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, Texas 77590

Join the 2026 Texas City-La Marque Chamber Industrial Trade Show & State of Industry Mixer on April 21 at Doyle Convention Center and Wings of Heritage for networking, industry insights and regional economic engagement.

The Texas City-La Marque Chamber Industrial Trade Show & State of Industry Mixer is a premier networking event bringing together industry leaders, local businesses and service providers. Featuring a trade show and an industry mixer, the event highlights economic growth, innovation and collaboration across the Texas City-La Marque region.

When: April 21, 2026

Industrial Trade Show: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

State of Industry Mixer: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Where: Doyle Convention Center (Trade Show) & Wings of Heritage (Mixer) - 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590

Info

Doyle Convention Center 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, Texas 77590
In-Person Event, Networking Events
409 935 1408
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