Join the South Texas Golf Tournament on April 23, 2026, at Northshore Country Club in Portland, TX, hosted by Texas Chemistry Alliance. Industry professionals gather for golf, networking and supporting a charitable cause.

The South Texas Golf Tournament, hosted by the Texas Chemistry Alliance, brings industry professionals together for a day of golf, networking and relationship building while supporting a great cause. The event promotes industry connections in a relaxed outdoor setting.

You must be a TCA Member to participate in the tournament: Become a member

Register Today!

When: Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: North Shore Country Club - 801 E. Broadway Ave., Portland, TX 78374