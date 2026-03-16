South Texas Golf Tournament

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North Shore Country Club 801 E. Broadway Ave., Portland, Texas 78374

Join the South Texas Golf Tournament on April 23, 2026, at Northshore Country Club in Portland, TX, hosted by Texas Chemistry Alliance. Industry professionals gather for golf, networking and supporting a charitable cause.

The South Texas Golf Tournament, hosted by the Texas Chemistry Alliance, brings industry professionals together for a day of golf, networking and relationship building while supporting a great cause. The event promotes industry connections in a relaxed outdoor setting.

You must be a TCA Member to participate in the tournament: Become a member

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When: Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: North Shore Country Club - 801 E. Broadway Ave., Portland, TX 78374

Info

North Shore Country Club 801 E. Broadway Ave., Portland, Texas 78374
Golf Tournament, In-Person Event, Networking Events
Register Here Become a TCA Member
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