Join the Gulf Coast ASSP Energy Corridor Section Meeting on April 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM–12:30 PM in Houston, TX. Network with safety professionals and gain insights on industry topics during this monthly meeting.

This monthly Energy Corridor Section meeting brings together safety professionals for networking, lunch, and a featured presentation on safety, health, and environmental topics. Meetings typically include section updates and industry-focused discussions.

Thomas Kramer will share updates on key initiatives from the American Society of Safety Professionals, focusing on efforts to neutralize serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs). He will highlight how the organization is advancing the profession beyond regulatory compliance toward measurable, data-driven excellence through Standards-Based User Groups (SBUGs).

When: April 9, 2026 - 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Where: Two Memorial City Plaza - 820 Gessner Road, Live Oak Training Room (on the first floor), Houston, Texas, 77024