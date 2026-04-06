Are you looking for the latest technology to protect employees in their workplaces or to keep your loved ones safe at home?

There’s no single place to explore these innovations—until now. The FORTRESS Safetacular brings together industry professionals to explore best practices in blast-resistant building design, safety standards and risk mitigation strategies. Attendees will gain insights into protecting personnel and critical infrastructure in high-risk industrial environments.

Safety professionals and industry experts

Business owners and facility managers

Survivalists and security enthusiasts, homeowners and custom contractors

Emergency responders and preparedness advocates

Anyone interested in the latest protective innovations

When: April 24, 2026 from 2:00PM - 6:00PM

Where: No Label Brewing Company - 5351 1st Street, Katy, TX 77493