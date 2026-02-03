API Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting

to

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City 170 S W Temple Street, Utah 84101

Attend the 2026 Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting May 4–8, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. Industry professionals will collaborate on refining standards and equipment best practices.

Hosted by the American Petroleum Institute, this meeting brings together refining and equipment industry professionals to review, develop, and advance technical standards critical to petroleum operations and safety.

When: May 4, 2026 – May 8, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MST (conference hours subject to official agenda)

Where: Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, 400 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA

Info

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City 170 S W Temple Street, Utah 84101
to
Google Calendar - API Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting - 2026-05-04 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - API Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting - 2026-05-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - API Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting - 2026-05-04 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - API Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting - 2026-05-04 08:00:00 ical

Tags