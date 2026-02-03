API Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting

Attend the 2026 Spring Refining and Equipment Standards Meeting May 4–8, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. Industry professionals will collaborate on refining standards and equipment best practices.

Hosted by the American Petroleum Institute, this meeting brings together refining and equipment industry professionals to review, develop, and advance technical standards critical to petroleum operations and safety.

When: May 4, 2026 – May 8, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MST (conference hours subject to official agenda)

Where: Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, 400 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA