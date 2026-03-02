Annual Spindletop Showdown Cook-Off

Attend the Spindletop Showdown BBQ Cook-off on Saturday, March 7, 2026 from 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. CST at US-69 in Beaumont, TX. Hosted by GTRB & ISTC, enjoy BBQ tastings, friendly competition, and industry networking.

Hosted by the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTRB) and ISTC – Industrial Safety Training Council, the 4th Annual Spindletop Showdown BBQ Cook-off brings the community together for a day of friendly competition, mouthwatering BBQ, and networking.

Admission is $15 and includes all-you-can-eat tastings plus two drink tickets. Kids 14 and under attend free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

When: Saturday, March 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Where: US-69, Beaumont, TX 77705, U.S.