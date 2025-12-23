American Chemistry Society

Register for the 2026 ACS Spring Meeting & Exposition on March 22–26, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Join chemists and scientific professionals from around the world to collaborate, innovate, and transform the future of chemistry.

ACS Spring 2026 is one of the largest and most important scientific gatherings in chemistry, hosted by the American Chemical Society. Attendees can choose from thousands of oral and poster presentations spanning all specialties of chemistry, attend keynote lectures and Kavli lectures, explore the ACS Expo Hall, participate in networking and career development events, and connect with peers in person or virtually. There’s also digital meeting access for remote participants.

When: March 22–26, 2026, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313