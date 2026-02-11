2026 AIHA Connect

Join AIHA Connect 2026, June 1–3, 2026, in New Orleans, LA, for the premier occupational & environmental health and safety conference featuring expert sessions, exhibits, networking, and professional development.

AIHA Connect 2026 is the annual flagship conference organized by the American Industrial Hygiene Association, bringing together industrial hygiene, occupational safety, and environmental health professionals from around the world. The event offers technical sessions, keynote presentations, an exhibit hall, professional development courses (PDCs), and invaluable networking opportunities for practitioners focused on advancing workplace safety and health.

When: June 1 – June 3, 2026 (full conference dates; session times to be announced)

Where: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA