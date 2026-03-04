ACS Fall 2026 Elevating Chemistry

Attend ACS Fall 2026 Aug. 23–27, 2026 in Chicago, IL. Hosted by the American Chemical Society, the conference brings scientists, researchers and industry leaders together for technical presentations, networking, career events and an expo.

ACS Fall 2026 is the American Chemical Society’s annual national meeting and exposition, bringing together thousands of scientists, researchers and industry professionals from around the world. The event features technical presentations, networking opportunities, career development sessions and an expo showcasing the latest research, technology and innovations in chemistry and related industries.

When: August 23, 2026 – August 27, 2026

Where: McCormick Place - 2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616