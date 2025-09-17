Join us at the Global LNG Forum, the leading Europe-based LNG event for industry professionals, innovators, and policymakers.

This premier natural gas conference will delve into LNG market developments, European LNG demand, global LNG demand, and natural gas market trends.

Global LNG Forum in numbers

The 8th Global LNG Forum is an exclusive opportunity to engage with a select group of liquefied natural gas industry leaders, in Barcelona, Spain. With a limited number of speakers, exhibitors, and delegates, this natural gas conference ensures that every participant receives the attention they deserve. This intimate setting guarantees that you won’t miss out on crucial insights or valuable connections in the LNG market, European LNG demand, and global LNG demand. As a key European LNG event, it offers a unique chance to dive deep into LNG market developments, LNG market dynamics, and the future of the liquefied natural gas market.

The Premier LNG Industry Event

ALJ Group invites visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators to the 8th Global LNG Forum on April 28-29, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. This essential event will bring together the brightest minds in the global energy and LNG sectors for two days of insightful discussions, presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Join top experts, policymakers, and key stakeholders as they share their insights and strategies for advancing the LNG industry on a global scale. Learn about the latest developments in LNG infrastructure, market dynamics, and cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of the energy sector. Taking place in the vibrant city of Barcelona, this forum provides the perfect platform to connect with like-minded professionals, gain actionable insights, and position your organization at the forefront of the LNG revolution. Mark your calendar and be part of the future of LNG at the 8th Global LNG Forum—where energy and innovation take center stage on a global scale!

Connect with Industry Leaders at the Global LNG Forum

Discover opportunities to engage as a speaker, sponsor, partner, or attendee at the Global LNG Forum. For more information on participation, please reach out to our team at info@alj-group.com