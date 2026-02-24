Attend the 27th Annual Fishing Tournament Captain’s Party on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. CST in Houston, TX. Hosted by ABC Greater Houston, the event features a live Calcutta auction, food, networking, and tournament team announcements.

The 27th Annual Fishing Tournament Captain’s Party, hosted by ABC Greater Houston, kicks off tournament festivities with an evening of networking, food, and high-energy anticipation. The event includes a review of tournament rules, guide and team assignments, team shirt pickup, and the exciting Captain’s Party Calcutta live auction where attendees can bid on remaining boats. Whether competing or spectating, participants enjoy camaraderie, friendly competition, and valuable industry networking ahead of the annual fishing tournament.

When: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

Where: Houston, TX (location TBA)