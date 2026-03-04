2026 VPPPA Safety+ Symposium

Attend the VPPPA Safety+ Symposium Aug. 30–Sept. 2, 2026 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. Safety professionals gather for training, workshops, networking and an expo focused on workplace safety and health.

The VPPPA Safety+ Symposium is the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants’ Association’s premier annual event focused on workplace safety and health excellence. The conference brings together safety professionals, industry leaders, OSHA representatives and VPP worksites for educational sessions, professional development and networking opportunities. Attendees participate in workshops, breakout sessions and an expo featuring safety products, technology and services designed to improve safety culture and performance across industries.

When: August 30, 2026 – September 2, 2026

Where: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center - 2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214