2026 The PRIME Expo

Pasadena Convention Center 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77507

Attend The PRIME Expo Aug. 18, 2026 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, TX. The one-day event brings plant managers, engineers and maintenance professionals together for industry panels, networking and an energy industry expo.

The PRIME Expo’s one-day conference benefits plant and department managers, supervisors and frontline workers involved in reliability, inspection & maintenance, shutdowns & turnarounds, supply chain sourcing, and process digitalization.

Launched in 2022, The PRIME Expo is a one-day conference and exhibition focused on plant reliability, inspection, maintenance, engineering and operational excellence in the energy sector. The event attracts plant managers, safety leaders, engineers and industry professionals from refineries, petrochemical facilities and energy service providers. Attendees participate in panel discussions led by industry leaders and explore an expo floor showcasing technologies, equipment and services supporting plant operations and reliability.

When: August 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Where: Pasadena Convention Center - 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507

