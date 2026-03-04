Attend the SAIA Annual Convention & Exposition July 27–31, 2026 at the JW Marriott Nashville in Nashville, TN. Scaffold and access industry professionals gather for education sessions, training, networking and an industry expo.

The Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA) Annual Convention & Exposition is one of the largest gatherings of scaffold and access professionals worldwide. The multi-day event features industry training courses, educational sessions, networking receptions and an exhibit hall showcasing the latest equipment, technology and services in the scaffold and access industry. Attendees include contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, safety professionals and engineers from across the global access and scaffolding sectors.

When: July 27, 2026 – July 31, 2026

Where: JW Marriott Nashville - 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203