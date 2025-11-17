2026 API Inspection And Mechanical Integrity Summit

Join the API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit, the premier conference for inspection and mechanical integrity professionals, set for July 20–23, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event offers a comprehensive experience, including specialized training sessions, technical presentations, exhibitor showcases, and invaluable networking opportunities.

When: July 20, 2026 to July 23, 2026

Where: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas

For more information, visit www.events.api.org.