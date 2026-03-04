2026 Annual VPPPA Safety Conference

Attend the Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference May 18–21, 2025 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, AR. Industry professionals gather for safety training, workshops, networking and an expo focused on workplace safety.

The Region VI Voluntary Protection Program Participants’ Association is excited to host their 36th Annual Safety & Health Conference. In 2026 we are traveling to Little Rock, AR where the conference will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center. This conference is open to Association members and non members alike. We have attendees across all professional demographics as safety affects everyone. The course offerings from TEEX OSHA Training Institute, as well as a wide variety of industry peer taught courses which makes this safety conference stand out among others. As this conference is hosted by a volunteer organization dedicated to safety education in the workplace, they are able to keep costs as low as possible for everyone.

When: May 18, 2026

Where:

Statehouse Convention Center - 101 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201

Conference Hotel - Little Rock Marriott, 3 Statehouse Plaza, Little Rock, AR 72201