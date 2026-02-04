2026 American Industrial Hygiene Association Connect

Attend AIHA CONNECT 2026 June 1–3, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA for occupational and environmental health & safety insights, education sessions, and networking. Registration open now!

AIHA Connect is the annual conference and expo for occupational and environmental health & safety (OEHS) professionals featuring education sessions, an exhibit floor, networking opportunities, professional development courses (PDCs), and more, bringing together industry experts and practitioners from around the world.

When: Monday, June 1, 2026 – Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Where: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA