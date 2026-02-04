2026 American Industrial Hygiene Association Connect

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center 900 Convention Center Blvd, Louisiana 70130

Attend AIHA CONNECT 2026 June 1–3, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA for occupational and environmental health & safety insights, education sessions, and networking. Registration open now!

AIHA Connect is the annual conference and expo for occupational and environmental health & safety (OEHS) professionals featuring education sessions, an exhibit floor, networking opportunities, professional development courses (PDCs), and more, bringing together industry experts and practitioners from around the world.

When: Monday, June 1, 2026 – Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Where: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

Info

In-Person Event
