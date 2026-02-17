2026 Alliance Safety Council Annual Meeting

to

Register Here

Price LeBlanc PACE Center 2824 St Anthony Ave, Louisiana 70737

Save Your Seat: Alliance Safety Council's Annual Meeting is March 25

Alliance Safety Council's Annual Meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 25 from 8:15am to 11:00am at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center in Gonzales, LA. Join the Alliance team for a morning of networking, breakfast and prizes as they honor Alliance's members for yet another year of dedication to safety.

When: Thursday, March 25, 2026 from 8:15 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.

Where: Price LeBlanc PACE Center - 2824 St Anthony Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737

For more information, visit ascannualmeeting.com.

Info

Price LeBlanc PACE Center 2824 St Anthony Ave, Louisiana 70737
In-Person Event, Networking Events
877-345-1253
please enable javascript to view
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - 2026 Alliance Safety Council Annual Meeting - 2026-03-25 08:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2026 Alliance Safety Council Annual Meeting - 2026-03-25 08:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2026 Alliance Safety Council Annual Meeting - 2026-03-25 08:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2026 Alliance Safety Council Annual Meeting - 2026-03-25 08:15:00 ical

Tags