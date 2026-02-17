2026 Alliance Safety Council Annual Meeting

Save Your Seat: Alliance Safety Council's Annual Meeting is March 25

Alliance Safety Council's Annual Meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 25 from 8:15am to 11:00am at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center in Gonzales, LA. Join the Alliance team for a morning of networking, breakfast and prizes as they honor Alliance's members for yet another year of dedication to safety.

When: Thursday, March 25, 2026 from 8:15 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.

Where: Price LeBlanc PACE Center - 2824 St Anthony Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737

For more information, visit ascannualmeeting.com.