10th API Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Attend the 2026 API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit July 20–23, 2026 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

Industry leaders will address inspection strategies, mechanical integrity, and asset reliability.

Hosted by the American Petroleum Institute (API), the 2026 Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit convenes inspection professionals, engineers, and asset integrity leaders to explore regulatory updates, risk-based inspection methodologies, emerging technologies, and reliability best practices across refining and petrochemical operations.

When: July 20, 2026 – July 23, 2026 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center - 900 E Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

