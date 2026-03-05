Worley Consulting and Bloomfire partner to bring Enterprise Intelligence to energy, chemicals and resources sectors

Bloomfire has announced a strategic partnership with Worley Consulting, a provider of comprehensive advisory solutions across the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors.

Strategic Integration: Bloomfire is partnering with Worley Consulting to integrate its Enterprise Intelligence platform into Worley’s digital offerings, providing AI-powered knowledge management specifically for the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors.

Bloomfire is partnering with Worley Consulting to integrate its Enterprise Intelligence platform into Worley’s digital offerings, providing AI-powered knowledge management specifically for the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors. Asset-Centric Knowledge: Unlike generic data repositories, the platform organizes fragmented information around the full lifecycle of industrial assets, allowing decision-makers to quickly retrieve trusted, reliable insights to de-risk operations.

Unlike generic data repositories, the platform organizes fragmented information around the full lifecycle of industrial assets, allowing decision-makers to quickly retrieve trusted, reliable insights to de-risk operations. Solving Institutional Knowledge Loss: The partnership aims to help global organizations capture and preserve institutional expertise, bridging the gap between massive data volumes and usable, governed knowledge within complex industrial workflows.

Bloomfire’s Enterprise Intelligence platform – a knowledge management and AI-powered search solution – will be integrated into Worley Consulting’s digital offerings to help companies move beyond traditional ways of managing information.

Enterprise Intelligence centralizes and organizes critical company information, making it easier for organizations to apply collective expertise. The platform helps transform large volumes of fragmented knowledge into trusted insights that can be used across the business.

"Industrial companies don't lack data - they lack trusted, usable knowledge that can be used when making decisions," said Fabricio Sousa, Global President, Worley Consulting. "We are integrating and deploying enterprise intelligence directly into the workflows of our customers to drive value and manage risks through streamlined information management."

The Bloomfire partnership complements Worley Consulting’s broader portfolio of AI-enabled solutions, which apply artificial intelligence across project delivery and decision-making. By integrating Enterprise Intelligence, Worley Consulting is expanding its digital offerings to help customers govern, trust, and activate knowledge as part of a wider, responsible AI approach.

Rather than abstract data taxonomies or generic data repositories, the approach organizes knowledge around how asset-intensive industries function across their full lifecycle, quickly retrieving or immediately bringing relevant and reliable information that decision-makers can trust.

"When customers see knowledge structured around how industrial assets actually operate, their immediate reaction is - we need this," said Barry Walker, Senior Vice President of AI & Machine Learning at Worley Consulting. "Our shared customers will now experience the same benefits as Worley Consulting, from the ability to preserve institutional knowledge, to the potential to de-risk operations at scale, and enable continuous learning across the asset lifecycle."

"For organizations across industries facing similar challenges - institutional knowledge loss, AI accountability gaps, fragmented information ecosystems - this partnership demonstrates what's possible when deep domain expertise meets modern Enterprise Intelligence infrastructure," said Philip Brittan, CEO of Bloomfire and creator of the Enterprise Intelligence category. "The question is no longer if organizations need this level of knowledge governance, but how quickly can they deploy it to stay ahead."

"Partnerships require more than technology, they require trust,” said Walker. “We needed a partner who could deliver cutting-edge AI search while understanding the security, compliance, and customization requirements of industrial assets. Bloomfire has demonstrated both technical depth and partnership commitment."

"Worley operates around the world through experts in energy, chemicals, resources and emerging technologies, which opens up markets we couldn’t access alone,” said Matt Fryar, Chief Sales Officer at Bloomfire. “Our partnership reflects both our platform's readiness and the strength of the relationship we've already built through Worley's internal deployment."