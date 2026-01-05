Vantage Data Centers and Liberty Energy announce strategic partnership to develop and operate one gigawatt of power solutions for next generation data centers

Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, and Liberty Energy Inc., a provider of innovative energy services and technologies, announced a strategic partnership to develop and deliver utility scale, high efficiency power solutions for Vantage’s expanding portfolio in North America.

Upon commissioning, these power solutions will be owned and operated by Liberty Power Innovations, a Liberty Energy company, providing long-term power services to support cloud and AI infrastructure for the world’s largest tech companies.

Under the agreement, Vantage and LPI will partner to deliver up to one gigawatt (1GW) of power agreements between LPI and end-users of Vantage’s data centers within the next five years, including a reservation of 400 megawatts (MW) of 2027 power generation capacity, as well as future expansion potential beyond 1GW.

The collaboration between Vantage and LPI will bolster Vantage’s strategic capabilities to accelerate data center campus development for sophisticated technology companies, enabling Vantage to rapidly deliver digital infrastructure featuring LPI’s integrated power solutions in markets where grid capacity is constrained.

The AI revolution along with continued cloud growth is driving a generational change in power demand. The LPI and Vantage collaboration will deliver power solutions that protect local communities from higher power costs and supply strain, while offering the ability to support the local grid and strengthen energy resilience when needed.

“As demand for digital infrastructure accelerates, access to dependable, high efficiency, scalable power is critical for hyperscale growth,” said Dana Adams, president, North America at Vantage Data Centers. “Partnering with strategic organizations such as LPI strengthens our ability to deliver capacity for our customers where and when they need it, while controlling costs and growing responsibly in power-constrained markets. LPI’s ability to provide significant, near-term generation, and their long-term commitment to reliable operations, make them an ideal partner as we deliver the next wave of innovative digital infrastructure. This partnership, combined with our existing supplier relationships, puts Vantage in a unique position to support our customers.”

“We are excited to join Vantage in this landmark collaboration to develop and deliver 1GW or more of power for their data center campuses. With more than a decade of expertise in advanced distributed power systems, we design, build and operate tailored power solutions that address increasingly complex power demands, combining integrated engineering with real-time digital operations. Our North American platform provides the scale, reliability and operational expertise to support Vantage in this major energy infrastructure undertaking,” commented Ron Gusek, chief executive officer of Liberty. “This alliance represents a significant step forward in aligning energy and digital infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI services while setting a new standard for unprecedented scale and reliability.”

LPI’s comprehensive platform, including Forte℠ power generation and Tempo℠ intelligent load management, provides reliable long-term primary power along with energy services and grid management capabilities for optimization and resiliency. Within data center campuses, co-located generation will connect through a dedicated distribution network, enabling high-density, AI-optimized operations, and includes the ability to accommodate a future grid interconnect. The system can operate autonomously or leverage grid attributes to maximize efficiency and reliability.