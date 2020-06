Valero Energy Corp’s Memphis, Tennessee, crude oil refinery is operating at two-thirds of its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity because of low demand in the COVID-19 pandemic, said sources familiar with plant operations, Reuters reported.

The Memphis refinery cut production by as much as 50% in early April and has been raising production gradually since then, the sources said.

