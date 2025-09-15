Valero overhauling FCCU at Tennessee refinery, sources say

(Reuters) Valero Energy Corp.,is overhauling the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 180,000 barrel-per-day Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

A Valero spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations on Thursday.

The 65,000-bpd FCCU was shut down along with the 12,000-bpd alkylation unit for the overhaul, the sources said.

The overhaul is scheduled to finish by November 1, the sources said.

The refinery’s flare gas recovery unit was also shut for work and a hydrotreater was taken out of production for a catalyst change, according to the sources.

The FCCU uses a fine silica powder catalyst to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline.

