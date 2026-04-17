U. S. Steel announces plans to restart Gary Tin Mill

U. S. Steel announced plans to restart the Gary Tin Mill at the company’s Gary Works facility in northwest Indiana.

The restart will help position the company to increase domestic tin mill production and provide customers with an American-made supply.

× Key points on U.S. Steel’s Gary tin mill restart Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Operational Restart U.S. Steel is restarting its tin mill operations at Gary Works in Indiana, bringing idled production capacity back online to support domestic steel supply. Market Demand The restart reflects strengthening demand for tinplate steel used in food packaging and industrial applications, alongside efforts to reduce reliance on imports. Strategic Impact The move reinforces U.S. Steel’s commitment to maintaining critical manufacturing capabilities, supporting supply chain resilience and domestic production in key end-use markets.

The planned restart requires sustained customer interest in securing long-term domestic tin mill supply and U. S. Steel’s belief that demand can be met by increased U.S. production when market conditions allow for fair competition. The restart is intended to provide customers greater access to reliable, American-made tin mill products—mined, melted, and made in America—as part of a more balanced domestic supply mix.

“Customers are increasingly focused on securing dependable domestic supply they can count on over the long term,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “Restarting the Gary Tin Mill positions us to serve that demand, support domestic manufacturing, and strengthen critical U.S. supply chains—including those that help support American farmers and food producers—provided trade is fair and enforced.”

On April 9, U. S. Steel, along with the United Steelworkers, filed antidumping duty (AD) petitions against imports of tin and chromium-coated sheet steel (“tin mill products”) from China, Taiwan, and Turkey and a countervailing duty (CVD) petition against subsidized imports of tin mill products from China.

U. S. Steel expects the restart of the Gary Tin Mill to occur in early 2027, subject to completion of maintenance activities, procurement of materials, and workforce readiness. The company is taking a deliberate approach to ensure the Gary Tin Mill can operate safely and reliably once production resumes.

The timing is intended to position the facility to support customer needs aligned with the annual contracting cycle for tin mill products.

The company estimates approximately $15-$20 million in restart-related costs, primarily to ensure operational readiness, including equipment inspections, maintenance, and materials necessary to resume production. The restart is expected to support approximately 225 jobs at Gary Works.

Tin mill products produced at the Gary Tin Mill will be used in essential applications, including food and beverage packaging, aerosol products, oil filtration goods, and other critical end markets.