U.S. Steel approves new slate of projects

The Board of Directors at U.S. Steel has approved the next phase of capital investment plans, marking another milestone in the strategic partnership between Nippon Steel and U. S. Steel.

The cooperative efforts between the two industry leaders have already yielded significant successes. Nippon Steel experts have worked closely with U. S. Steel’s integrated mills in the North American Flat-Rolled, Big River Steel Works and Tubular Products segments to enhance operational efficiencies, among other achievements.

In Pennsylvania, U. S. Steel is submitting an “air construction permit” for a new slag recycler at its Edgar Thomson Plant for approval from the Allegheny County Health Department. The Edgar Thomson Plant, located about 10 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Braddock, Pennsylvania, is where basic steel production takes place. After permit approval, engineering planning will be finalized, and construction is expected to begin next year. The project is expected to cost approximately $100 million.

A slag recycler helps give new life to the byproducts of steelmaking—such as providing ingredients for cement. This is an opportunity to reduce air emissions and waste that would have otherwise gone to a landfill, while also generating additional revenue through the sale of byproducts.

The Board also approved a new proposal to invest approximately $200 million to improve the Gary Works hot strip mill to optimize production costs and expand premium product offerings, including heavy gauge line pipe and automotive steel. Gary Works is U. S. Steel's largest manufacturing plant, situated on the south shore of Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana. It is comprised of both steelmaking and finishing facilities.

These two projects represent only a fraction of the activity underway as part of Nippon Steel’s investments in U. S. Steel. Across the company, multiple initiatives are advancing to upgrade infrastructure, enhance capabilities, and modernize facilities for the future.