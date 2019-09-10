Tower experts complete revamp on time under short notice

Being prepared for the unexpected is a core competency for successful service businesses. Sulzer Tower Field Service (TFS) recently needed to display its prowess for quick response and execution delivery at a project for a Montana refinery in the middle of winter.

The customer originally called on Sulzer to send four supervisors to the site to assess the current state of its equipment and provide technical guidance on its tower revamp project. Sulzer's tower experts surveyed multiple towers and vessels at the refinery that had been in use since the 1960s. Using the data they collected from the assessments, the team then generated an updated set of drawings for the site to replace the various historical drawings accumulated from vendors over the years and provided recommendations on the best path forward.

A few weeks into the project, the plant decided to call on Sulzer not only to perform assessments but also to complete the work needed. Within only a few days and during the Christmas holiday, Sulzer TFS mobilized a crew of over 30 mechanics and welders ready to start revamping the site's main fractionator column.

The crew started their work at the arrival of the new year. Sulzer's team worked on the removal and replacement of all the trays in the main fractionator. Although called upon after the initial start of the turnaround, Sulzer was able to successfully complete the project on time and on budget, earning praise from the plant. Sulzer TFS finished the job in only 24 days.

Leveraging synergies with the equipment team to provide a single-source solution, the Sulzer team provided hardware consignment lockers for multiple towers across several units; rush replacement of specialty exotic hardware; a four-day shipment of specialty screen materials; retrofit shed-deck tray parts that were adjustable to fit old existing equipment; and full sets of trays and parts for multiple towers, including Sulzer OEM trays and like-in-kind replacements and retrofits of other vendors' equipment. The team provided quick engineering support, reviewing the discrepancies found within the towers to ensure the columns would meet performance expectations.

Despite the shortened schedule, enduring the harsh Montana winter and making personal sacrifices during the holidays, the Sulzer TFS team proved more than capable of adjusting to the change and completing the project, exceeding the customer's expectations. The customer had nothing but praise for Sulzer's team, acknowledging the situation was a bit of a challenge at first. The facility applauded Sulzer TFS' efforts to head off problems, which allowed the site's engineers to work on other issues. It also praised the team's overall attention to detail, pride in quality and safety, and consistent communication, calling those "key factors in the uptick of progress."

