TMEIC's new solar power inverter factory in Texas is now fully operational

TMEIC Corporation Americas, a renewable energy technology and a subsidiary of TMEIC Corporation (Japan), announces that its state-of-the-art photovoltaic (PV) inverter manufacturing facility in Waller County, Texas, has commenced production.

The 144,000-square-foot Westport facility began producing utility-scale PV inverters in November 2024, surpassing initial production expectations and manufacturing over 300 PV inverters by February 5, 2025. This milestone underscores TMEIC's commitment to advancing U.S.-based manufacturing and accelerating the renewable energy sector.

In mid-November, TMEIC hosted an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Westport facility, bringing together senior executives, key clients, partners, and local government officials to celebrate the expansion of its operations. Guests toured the facility, witnessed live demonstrations of the inverters being produced, and learned more about TMEIC's continued investments in local manufacturing and renewable energy. This event underscored the facility's pivotal role in supporting TMEIC's strategic vision of advancing clean energy solutions and strengthening its position in the global renewable energy market.

"We are excited to see the Westport facility fully operational and producing high-quality PV inverters that will help drive the transition to clean, sustainable energy in North America," said Manmeet S. Bhatia, President and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas. "The opening of this factory is a cornerstone of TMEIC's strategy to expand its U.S. manufacturing presence, allowing us to meet the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. With our expanded production capacity, we are well-positioned to meet market demand and contribute significantly to the growth of the U.S. solar industry."

The Westport facility has commenced production on schedule, with a newly onboarded, highly trained workforce ready to meet market demands while ensuring the high-quality production our clients expect. In addition to expanding their production capacity, the facility is creating local jobs and contributing to economic growth in the area. Waller County has played a key role in supporting this investment by creating a pro-business environment that has resulted in a thriving local manufacturing ecosystem as well as recently approving a tax abatement for the project.

Looking ahead, planned upgrades to the facility will further expand capacity and foster innovation, reinforcing TMEIC's position as a leader in the renewable energy sector. These advancements reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainable solutions and delivering exceptional value to our clients.

TMEIC remains dedicated to driving innovation, technological excellence, and local manufacturing to support the transition to clean energy.