Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition releases new report

The Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition (the Coalition) released the first edition of its Methane & Emissions Report, which details how the Texas oil and natural gas industry is working to reduce methane and other emissions to protect and preserve the environment.

Industry has made and continues to make tremendous strides in reducing methane emissions resulting from oil and natural gas operations. In fact, the percentage of natural gas flared out of all the natural gas produced in Texas decreased 72% between June 2019 and May 2021, according to the Railroad Commission of Texas. During the same period, the volume of gas flared decreased by approximately 73%. In Texas, natural gas that is flared represents less than 1% of all natural gas produced, and innovation and new technologies continue to drive this number down. Beyond Texas, methane emissions from five of the largest energy-producing regions across the U.S. have fallen by nearly 70% – even as natural gas production in those regions tripled from 2011-2018.

Source: Railroad Commission of Texas

Explaining emissions sources, regulatory oversight and industry best practices and recommendations, the Coalition’s Methane & Emissions Report will be updated periodically to reflect the latest technologies, legislation and rule-making and serve as a helpful tool for lawmakers, media and the general public to understand the latest developments on this important issue.

Coalition trade members have weighed in to comment on this announcement:

“Initiatives like the Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition have been bold in their efforts to end routine flaring and reduce methane emissions even further, and data confirms their endeavors are successful. The oil and natural gas industry is and will continue to be the cornerstone of a cleaner, stronger, better future with lower emissions and less carbon intensity. Unmatched investment, innovation and collaboration will deliver this future with the energy needed to maintain and improve modern life.”

– Todd Staples, President, Texas Oil & Gas Association