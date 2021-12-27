Teal Jones Group proposes $110MM sawmill in Plain Dealing, Louisiana

Teal Jones Group owners Tom and Dick Jones announced that the company is evaluating Bossier Parish, Louisiana, for a planned $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant.

The new sawmill would support 125 new direct jobs, with average annual salaries of $47,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would also support at least 369 indirect jobs, for a total of 494 prospective new jobs in Louisiana’s Northwest region. The production facility would generate up to 120 construction jobs at peak construction.

The planned production facility would produce a wide range of dimensional and specialty lumber products. Teal Jones has secured through its partners major sawmill, planer, kiln drying and ancillary equipment required for the project, ensuring that the mill in Bossier Parish can be built on time and within the specified budget.

“Louisiana’s wealth of timber resources has made it a prime destination for lumber and sawmill investment over the past several years,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The proposed plans by Teal Jones and partner investors would bring tremendous economic activity and good jobs to Louisiana’s Northwest region. On behalf of the State of Louisiana, I welcome this proposed new project and all of the economic benefits that would follow.”

The company plans to locate the greenfield facility on 235 acres in Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish, which features easy access to rail. The facility will be ideally located in close proximity to transportation and railway infrastructure, as well as to timberlands.

Teal Jones expects to source southern yellow pine timber from their landowner partners in this project, as well as other regional suppliers. In addition to lumber, the company plans to sell residual fiber products, including chips and sawdust, to local pulp and pellet plants.

“The level of support and engagement we’ve received from the folks at the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the local community and officials, and the state has been incredible,” said Tom Jones, CEO of Teal Jones. “At full capacity, this mill will have a production capacity of 300 million board feet, with world-class productivity and lumber recovery, and a competitive product mix. This will give Teal Jones and its partners a competitive advantage in the region for years to come.”

Teal Jones is a 70-year-old, family-owned company based in British Columbia, Canada. The company is the largest privately held forest products company operating on the western coast of Canada. Along with its B.C. operations, Teal Jones operates southern yellow pine mills in Antlers, Okla.; Martinsville and Kinsale, Va.; and Liberty, Miss. The Plain Dealing project would represent the company’s first investment in Louisiana.

“We are so excited for the town of Plain Dealing and the surrounding areas,” Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Stumon said. “The number of jobs and economic opportunity will be a great benefit to Plain Dealing. As mayor, I look forward to working with Teal Jones and its partners."

To secure the project in Bossier Parish, the State of Louisiana offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart – the No. 1 ranked workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years. Additionally, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program. The company is also pursuing a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreement with local taxing entities.

“The Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) has been working with so many of our local and state partners, from LED to the Town of Plain Dealing and the Parish of Bossier, to welcome Teal Jones and their partner group to Bossier,” said Lance Mosley, Board Chairman of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation. “We are delighted to have them as part of our community and welcome them knowing they will enjoy many years of success and prosperity in Bossier and Northwest Louisiana.”

“The proposed facility will be a tremendous asset for not only Plain Dealing but also for the robust forestry industry throughout North Louisiana,” said Justyn Dixon, President & CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “With over a hundred new jobs, this is a great example of how rural communities can attract and win impactful economic development projects.”