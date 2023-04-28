Supporting contractors and serving customers

North American ContractorLink (ContractorLink) was created to make it easier for customers to find the best industrial contractor for their needs.

Having confidence in a contractor is a major concern for managers, especially when the project is critical to operations and involves a tight turnaround. This is when having a trusted resource with access to a large network of qualified contractors is essential.

ContractorLink is a no cost resource and is designed to support its customers by building a network of highly qualified and trusted contractors. The team of customer solutions advisors come from careers in skilled trades and bring a wealth of experience. The team evaluates the situation and personally makes the connection with a contractor that is perfectly suited for the project.

Great care is taken in building its contractor network. Central Industrial (Central) is one example of a contractor that ContractorLink is proud to support. From maintenance support for an automotive customer, to erecting a new office building, Central has become one of ContractorLink’s go-to partners.

Eric Bray is the business development manager at Central and has been a catalyst for much of its growth in the Northeast. “Central supported me when I needed to relocate to Pittsburgh for family,” Bray said. Central had offices in Michigan and Texas to service those regions, but they didn’t have a presence in the Northeast. “Central allowed me to start a new branch up here,” Bray continued. “The team put their trust in me to grow the business and has been a great support.” But he needed someone local to help him jumpstart his workflow, so he contacted ContractorLink.

Bray was connected with Rich Danko, a customer solutions advisor at ContractorLink who covers the Pittsburgh area. “When Eric first contacted us, we were happy to hear how he was expanding the reach of Central’s services. We did our due diligence into their company and ultimately qualified them as part of our network,” Danko explained.

“At first, we were able to connect him with a few small jobs to get him up and running,” Danko said, “but then I got an urgent call from a customer who had a critical motor go down on a Friday. I called Eric at Central to see if he could help.”

Central moved quickly to provide a bid and were onsite the next day, on a Saturday, to complete the work. Since then, that customer has been an ongoing source of business for Central, with seven additional projects over the course of a few months. Having multiple contracted workers onsite every day, they are now communicating about additional upcoming projects.

“ContractorLink has been a tremendous partner for us as we grow,” said Bray. Across its other offices, Central has now connected with six additional ContractorLink advisors in other regions around the country. “Having a partner like ContractorLink helps us serve more customers in need,” Bray concluded.

With its nationwide coverage of skilled advisors and its network of great contractors like Central, ContractorLink is able to help customers wherever they are with any type of industrial need. Large or small, and no matter how complex, they will find the best contractor to fit the project requirements.

For more information, visit nacontractorlink.com or call (844) 500-LINK (5465).