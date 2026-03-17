Suncor plans several weeks of maintenance at Commerce City, CO., refinery

Suncor Energy said it plans to conduct maintenance at its 117,000 b/d Commerce City, Colo., refinery over the next few weeks.

It said the work includes routine maintenance and upgrades to improve reliability and performance.

In a statement, the Canadian integrated energy company said its facility, the only refinery in Colorado, about 10 miles northeast of Denver, could experience periods of increased flaring.

The Commerce City refinery processes crude oil from the Denver-Julesburg Basin and sells nearly 95% of its products within Colorado.

More on this story at MorningStar.