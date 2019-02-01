Specialty Welding and Turnarounds unveils major expansion

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC (SWAT) has launched a major expansion to the West Coast and made a key management hire to oversee the region.

SWAT has hired Spencer Moak to oversee its West Coast operations

"SWAT has experienced unprecedented growth since our start in 2014," said SWAT CEO Johnny Holifield. "We jumped on the opportunity to expand to the West Coast, where we could better serve our customers. SWAT provides our customers the highest quality of service, with the best craftsmen, in the safest way possible. While many of our larger competitors moved out of California when the California Senate Bill 54 took effect in 2014, we formed a partnership with four different state labor unions: Local 342 and Local 549 in Martinez, and Local 250 and Local 92 in Carson. With over 500 welders, pipefitters and boilermakers working in Martinez, Wilmington and Carson, SWAT will exceed 400,000 man-hours in its first year of operation in California."

SWAT's major geographic expansion would not be possible without the hiring of a senior leader to focus on West Coast operations. With its premier reputation and extensive network, SWAT successfully recruited Spencer Moak to oversee the region.

"When the opportunity presented itself to join SWAT and start their West Coast operations, I couldn't pass it up," Moak said. "Together, we're able to build off of SWAT's excellent reputation around the Gulf Coast and serve a large customer base in California."

SWAT recently opened a new office in Signal Hill, California, and expects to double its business on the West Coast in 2019. SWAT is a portfolio company of Hastings Equity Partners LLC.

For more information, visit www.swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.

