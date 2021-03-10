Smart Energy Water and Deloitte announce global strategic alliance

Smart Energy Water (SEW), a leading software technology provider in the Energy and Utility space, announced today a new alliance with Deloitte. The collaboration aims to enable exceptional customer service and digital experience for global energy, water, and gas providers.

Headquartered in California, SEW (Smart Energy Water) serves over 340+ Energy and Water service providers worldwide. The joint offerings will leverage AI, ML, and IoT technologies to build industry-leading Digital Customer Experience (CX) and Mobile Workforce Experience platforms to address the industry’s current and future needs. Together, this alliance will help achieve better business outcomes and improve operational efficiency for small and large utilities.

“We believe this global strategic alliance with Deloitte will significantly transform the industry and hold our commitment to serving our clients globally. Implementation of our joint digital CX and WX platforms will empower millions of customers with digital self-service capabilities to manage their energy and water use with interactive customer web and native mobile apps,” said Deepak Garg, Founder and CEO of SEW.

The alliance is driven by the large and growing market opportunity for digital self-service. Some initial areas of joint solution focus include Customer Experience, Workforce Engagement, Advanced Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive digital transformation in utilities and pave the way for continuous innovation.

“As Utility companies throughout North America and the rest of the world continue to expand their digital strategy focused on enhanced customer experience, our alliance with Smart Energy Water (SEW) with its strong digital capabilities coupled with Deloitte’s proven implementation expertise, allows us to jointly provide an offering that is not only unique, but also timely and reliable at this critical point in time,” said Bob Simpson, Managing Director, Power, Utilities & Renewables, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Deloitte brings years of experience working with Electricity, Gas, and Water service providers, advising, and designing an integrated approach for clients that provides a wide range of services in their implementation journey.