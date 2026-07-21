Siemens Energy breaks ground on $300M plant

Siemens Energy broke ground on a new factory in Pearl, Mississippi, marking the next step in the company’s effort to expand manufacturing capacity for critical grid technologies.

The company announced on February 3 that it is investing $300 million in Mississippi. The factory, Siemens Energy’s second in the state, will manufacture high-voltage switchgear and is expected to create up to 300 jobs. Governor Tate Reeves presided over the ceremony.

“As the United States electrical grid becomes more dynamic and complex, the equipment that we produce here in Mississippi is crucial for safe and reliable energy delivery,” said Tim Holt, Member of the Executive Board for Siemens Energy. “Our increased investment in Mississippi will strengthen the U.S. supply chain and help meet the nation’s grid needs.”

High-voltage switchgear acts like a safety switch for the electricity grid, protecting equipment, helping avoid blackouts and keeping grids stable. As power grids worldwide look to modernize and expand, the products that Siemens Energy manufactures in Mississippi help ensure grid reliability while integrating new sources of power.

The Pearl campus will include a state-of-the-art training center, part of Siemens Energy’s commitment to workforce development and upskilling to be future-ready in the AI era.

“America’s economic strength depends on our ability to manufacture products and produce available, affordable, and reliable energy here at home,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Siemens Energy’s new facility in Rankin County will help strengthen our nation’s power grid while creating hundreds of good jobs for Mississippians. In Mississippi, we make stuff, and companies from around the world continue to invest here because our people know how to get the job done. This is another important win for Mississippi and America.” “The Siemens Energy’s groundbreaking today in Rankin County is a historic milestone for our Rankin County, as Siemens Energy will now have two major manufacturing facilities in our community. This project isn’t just about bringing hundreds of new jobs; it proves Rankin County is leading Mississippi’s economic momentum and solidifying our position as a Southeast leader in advanced manufacturing. Our partners at MDA, Rankin County, City of Pearl, and so many others helped secure this massive win for local families, our workforce, and our regional suppliers, while also enabling growth for years to come at both facilities,” stated Noel Daniels, Chairman, Rankin First Economic Development Authority.

Rankin First, Mississippi Development Authority, the City of Pearl, AccelerateMS, Entergy and Hinds Community College have collaborated with Siemens Energy on this project.

Siemens Energy has been manufacturing in Mississippi since 1973 and has a factory in Richland that makes high-voltage switchgear. Earlier this year, the company announced that it was investing $1 billion to ramp-up manufacturing in the United States and significantly expand its workforce.