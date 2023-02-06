Sasol announces plans for sustainability hub

Development plans were presented to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury of their remaining acreage that will house a sustainability hub at their Lake Charles site.

“We’re currently scoping what we are referring to as a sustainability hub, so this would be the development of that existing 1000 acres but with a focus on decarbonization and sustainable raw materials,” manager of stakeholder relations Sarah Hughes said.

There is no timeline yet, as the project is in its early stages.

For more on this story visit KPLC.