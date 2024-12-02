ReGen III taps former H.F. Sinclair Commercial SVP as CEO and President

ReGen III Corp., a technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil into high-value Group III base oils, announced the appointment of Tony Weatherill as CEO and President, effective December 2, 2024.

Mr. Weatherill joins ReGen III with a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the global lubricants and petrochemicals sectors, most recently with H.F. Sinclair Corporation and Petro-Canada Lubricants.

Tony Weatherill brings an impressive track record of driving commercial success, operational excellence, and innovation across billion-dollar organizations. From 2020 to 2023, Tony served as Senior Vice President, Commercial, at H.F. Sinclair, where he was instrumental in driving commercial and marketing activities across a $3.9 billion international enterprise operating in over 90 countries. Tony's leadership was marked by significant improvements in revenues and profitability, including more than doubling of global sales and significant enhancements in EBITDA margins. With oversight for 1,400 indirect reports, Tony orchestrated multiple successful acquisitions, executed high-impact operational improvements and spearheaded substantial volume and margin growth initiatives.

Concurrently, from 2019 to 2023, Tony also served as President of Petro-Canada Lubricants (a division of H.F. Sinclair), where he was responsible for commercial strategy, global business development, and overall financial and operational performance. Tony managed and optimized a family of globally recognized finished lubricant, base oil, and specialties brands (including Red Giant Oil, Sonneborn, Sinclair and Petro-Canada Lubricants) and oversaw North America's largest Group III base oil production facility in Mississauga, Ontario. In addition to his many successful commercial roles, Tony developed extensive product expertise, technical acumen, and market insights as Vice President of Global Research and Development at PCL and in his previous roles at ExxonMobil and Chemtura.