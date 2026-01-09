Refinery margins surge as product markets tighten despite crude oil surplus

Gulf Coast refiners are navigating one of the most unusual market conditions in recent memory.

While crude oil stockpiles continue building and prices hover near fouryear lows, refinery margins have surged to levels not seen since the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The paradox, detailed in the International Energy Agency's December 2025 Oil Market Report released in mid-December, presents both opportunity and challenge for operators managing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Understanding what's driving this disconnect, and how long it might last, is critical for refiners making decisions about runs, maintenance schedules and capital allocation heading into 2026.

The numbers behind the disconnect

Global oil supply fell sharply in November, dropping 610,000 b/d from October and 1.5 mb/d from September's all-time high of 109 million b/d. OPEC+ accounted for over three-quarters of that decline, with sanctions-hit Russia and Venezuela leading the contraction. Russian oil exports alone declined by 420,000 b/d in November, slashing revenues to $11 billion, $3.6 billion below the same month a year ago. Yet even with this supply disruption, the IEA projects a massive global oil surplus averaging 3.7 mb/d from fourth-quarter 2025 through 2026. Global oil supply growth sits at 3 mb/d for 2025 and 2.4 mb/d for 2026. Demand tells a different story. The IEA upgraded its 2025 forecast, now projecting growth of 830,000 b/d amid an improving macroeconomic and trade outlook. Third-quarter demand surged 1.1 mb/d, more than doubling from second quarter's 450,000 b/d. The 2026 outlook looks even better, with demand growth upgraded by 90,000 b/d to 860,000 b/d year over year.

Why product markets are tight

Despite abundant crude supply, refined product markets faced significant tightness in late 2025 due to substantial unplanned refinery outages. The stark contrast between surging crude supplies and unexpectedly tight product markets pushed refinery margins back to post-invasion Ukraine levels. Operators who weathered those outages and kept running saw exceptional economics. The product mix matters. Diesel and jet fuel account for half of 2025's demand gains. Fuel oil continues losing ground to natural gas and solar in power generation. But for 2026, petrochemical feedstocks will dominate growth, with their share rising to more than 60% from 40% in 2025. That shift is particularly relevant for integrated facilities along the Gulf Coast that can swing between fuels production and chemical feedstock production based on market signals.

What this means for refinery runs

The IEA increased its refinery run forecasts for 2026 to 84.4 mb/d, with growth raised to 750,000 b/d. That's a significant upward revision reflecting expectations that despite crude abundance, refiners will need to run hard to meet product demand. The unplanned end-of-year outages demonstrated how quickly product markets can tighten when refining capacity comes offline. But there's a warning embedded in the data. New sanctions in first-quarter 2026 will provide fresh challenges to product markets. Operators face a choice: accelerate planned maintenance to capture strong margins when running, or delay turnarounds to maximize run time during what could be a sustained period of strong economics.

The inventory puzzle

Global observed inventories climbed to a four-year high in October, reaching 8.03 billion barrels. Stock builds averaged 1.2 mb/d over the first 10 months of 2025. Yet these observed stock changes lag the nearly 2 mb/d build that IEA's balances imply, and the 3.7 mb/d average surplus projected from fourth-quarter 2025 through 2026. Much of the discrepancy stems from diverging trends in different markets for crude, natural gas liquids and oil products, with deteriorating market transparency further clouding the picture. In practice, barrels are accumulating somewhere, but not necessarily where or in what form market participants expect. Some is floating storage, crude and products sitting on tankers. Some is strategic stockpiling, particularly in China. While headlines scream about crude surplus, the reality at the rack and on the wholesale market for products is more complex.

Feedstock considerations

The sharp decline in crude prices, with Brent trading around $63/bbl and West Texas Intermediate at $59/bbl in late November, creates attractive feedstock economics for refiners. Lower crude costs directly improve crack spreads when product prices hold relatively firm. But there are complications. Many Gulf Coast refineries were designed to process heavy, high-sulfur crude from Canada, Venezuela or Mexico. Sanctions on Venezuela and potential tariff complications with Canada create supply uncertainty for these specific crude grades. Facilities with flexibility to process multiple crude slates have an advantage. Those locked into specific heavy crude sources may face higher basis differentials that offset some benefit from lower overall crude prices.

Looking ahead to 2026

The shift toward petrochemical feedstocks dominating demand growth in 2026 deserves attention. If petrochemical feedstocks rise from 40% to over 60% of demand growth, facilities positioned to capture that trend will have advantages.

Integrated refining and petrochemical complexes along the Gulf Coast are well positioned. The ability to adjust product slates based on real-time price signals provides operational flexibility that pure fuel refineries lack. New sanctions in first-quarter 2026 will test the market again. If the sanctions disrupt product flows from Russia or other targeted countries, the product tightness experienced in the fourth quarter could return quickly.

Capital allocation implications

For companies making decisions about capital allocation, turnaround timing and operational strategy, the IEA report offers several signals. First, the crude surplus is real and likely to persist. Don't expect major crude price rallies absent major geopolitical disruptions. Second, product markets are structurally different than crude markets right now. Limited spare refining capacity outside China means any supply disruptions can quickly tighten product availability and spike margins. Third, the shift toward petrochemical feedstocks in 2026 matters. Facilities with optionality should be developing strategies now to capture that growth. Fourth, transparency is deteriorating. Don't assume you understand the full inventory picture based on headline numbers.

The contractor perspective

For contractors and service providers working in and around Gulf Coast refineries, the current environment suggests sustained activity levels through 2026. Higher refinery runs mean more maintenance, more turnaround work and more demand for specialized services. The fourth-quarter outages demonstrated how quickly unplanned work can emerge when facilities push hard to capture strong margins. Contractors should expect refiners to be aggressive about scheduling work during any margin dips and equally aggressive about deferring non-critical work when margins are strong. The focus on petrochemical feedstock production may also drive modification projects at integrated facilities. Optimization work, debottlenecking and unit reconfigurations could provide project opportunities beyond standard maintenance and turnaround work.

The bottom line

The Gulf Coast refining sector enters 2026 facing unusual market dynamics. Crude is abundant and cheap, but product markets remain tight enough to support strong margins. Demand growth is accelerating, particularly for petrochemical feedstocks, but supply growth threatens to outpace consumption. Navigating this environment requires understanding the disconnect between crude and product markets, maintaining operational flexibility and positioning to capture the shift toward chemical feedstock demand.

For more information, visit iea.org.