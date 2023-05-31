Port of Corpus Christi names interim CEO

Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners named Port of Corpus Christi Chief Financial Officer Kent Britton as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2023, following the departure of CEO Sean Strawbridge.

Prior to joining the Port of Corpus Christi in 2017, Britton worked as Chief Financial Officer for the Glencore-owned Sherwin Alumina Company. His career spans more than 30 years in accounting and finance, including leadership and executive roles at Alcoa, a leading integrated aluminum company, and Blackbaud, Inc., a leading software provider to non-profit organizations. Britton was named Chief Financial Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi in 2019.

“As interim Chief Executive Officer, my plan is to support my team at the Port of Corpus Christi in advancing projects and commercial missions to best serve our customers and community stakeholders,” said Kent Britton, Chief Financial Officer and incoming Interim Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “From my post as Chief Financial Officer, I have worked closely with our executive leadership team and Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners to foster a thriving port authority committed to reinvesting in its surrounding communities.”

Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners announced Shey-Harding Associates will launch a nationwide search for a full-time successor in June.

“Kent Britton is a stalwart professional,” said Charles W. Zahn Jr., Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman. “He brings more than three decades of experience and a sharpened business acumen that will serve him well in his role as Interim CEO for the Port of Corpus Christi. Kent has the respect of staff and the full support of our Commission.”