Port of Corpus Christi CEO announces departure

Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Sean Strawbridge, effective June 2.

Strawbridge will continue to serve as CEO until that time. An interim chief executive, as well as plans to identify a new CEO, will be announced at a future Commission meeting.

“I am extremely proud of the incredible success of the Port of Corpus Christi over my eight-year tenure. It has been a true honor to serve as Chief Executive Officer under the leadership of Chairman Charlie Zahn and the Port Commissioners, both past and present, and the amazing professional staff whom I have had the distinct honor to represent,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi. “From assembling the greatest team in the business to achieving record financial performance, we have accomplished many wonderful achievements together that have helped define my legacy here. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the fabric of this community, and now is a good time for me to pass the baton as I cheer on the continued success of the Port of Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.”

At the Port of Corpus Christi May Commission meeting, Chairman Charles Zahn, Jr., expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for Strawbridge’s leadership.

“Under the leadership of Sean Strawbridge, the Port of Corpus Christi has experienced unparalleled growth and success,” said Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman Charles Zahn, Jr. “As a result of his tireless efforts, the Port of Corpus Christi is now an international gateway and the number one energy exporter in the country, moving record-breaking export volumes of over 2 million barrels per day. During his time as CEO, Sean helped attract more than $65 billion in private industrial investments and create over 98,000 Port-related jobs in this community. In addition, he spearheaded the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project that will render the Port the deepest and widest ship channel in the U.S. Gulf. Despite this success, Sean never lost sight of the importance of investing in the future of energy through innovative and sustainable initiatives like scalable hydrogen and renewable energy production. I am honored to have worked with him and will ensure we continue to build on his incredible legacy.”

During his tenure as CEO, Sean Strawbridge has overseen continuous tonnage records and major improvements to port infrastructure, including the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project. Last year, $157.3 million in funding for this project was approved for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by Congress and the Administration. Most recently, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority closed its first quarter of 2023 with record tonnage of 49.6 million tons.

Strawbridge captained groundbreaking innovative and renewable energy initiatives, including solar, hydrogen, and carbon capture projects. In February, the Port of Corpus Christi and Trans Permian announced they had merged to create a single application to the Department of Energy Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program.

The Port of Corpus Christi Commission voted to provide Strawbridge with a separation agreement and severance package; Strawbridge will remain available to staff and Commission on an as-needed basis through the end of 2023.