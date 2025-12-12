Port Houston fiscal year 2026 budget approved

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met last week for its annual Budget Workshop, during which it approved Port Houston’s $726 million operating budget and $569 million capital plan, to help guide staff in operating and managing facilities and activities for Fiscal Year 2026.

Expand An aerial view of Port Houston's Bayport Container Terminal along the Houston Ship Channel.

Port Houston, a strategic leader for the Houston Ship Channel for over a century, continues its commitment to drive maritime economic development and job creation with the approval of the 2026 operating budget, which supports continued investment in the container terminals and operations, as well as the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11.

Additionally, the Port Commission approved adopting the proposed amendment to the Strategic Plan 2025, and it also approved a cost-share agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Galveston District to initiate the navigation feasibility study for "Project 12," the next Houston Ship Channel improvement project.

Finally, the Port Commission also approved tariff changes for 2026, which is an annual adjustment designed to align with market conditions, promote reinvestment into Port Houston facilities, and adjust for the Harbor Fee and the Port Security Fee.

The Port Commission will meet next on Tuesday, December 9.