Planning for a smooth business transition: Eight value drivers

As a business owner, you have invested significant time and energy in building your company.

Yet one of the most complex challenges you may face is planning for the day you step away. For many owners, a large portion of personal and family wealth is tied to the business, making transition planning closely connected to retirement, estate and long-term financial goals. Without a comprehensive plan in place, the future of the business and your legacy can be uncertain.

A well-designed business transition plan provides a long-term strategy that helps guide short-term decisions. It prepares the business for future ownership while reducing risk, increasing value and improving outcomes when it comes time to sell. Many transactions fail during buyer due diligence because issues surface too late. Addressing these challenges early can strengthen buyer confidence, improve deal terms and shorten the time needed to close a sale.

To maximize value, business owners should consider what prospective buyers are likely to prioritize. Can the business operate effectively without the owner at the helm? Are there operational, financial or leadership gaps that could limit future growth? Reducing owner dependency and business risk is central to creating a more attractive and sustainable enterprise.

The following eight value drivers can help position a business for a successful transition:

• Organize business documentation. Ensure operating procedures, processes and contracts are current and clearly documented. Well-defined customer and vendor agreements signal stability and professionalism.

• Strengthen financial transparency. Financial statements should be accurate, easy to evaluate and well organized. Clear separation between personal and business expenses enhances credibility with buyers.

• Develop formal strategic plans. Define core competencies, long-term vision and growth strategies. Address key functional areas such as sales, marketing, operations, technology, finance and legal and understand how your business is valued within its industry.

• Establish succession and contingency plans. Formal succession planning helps ensure continuity and reduces uncertainty. Communicating these plans to leadership is essential for long-term stability.

• Maintain sound legal and compliance records. Review contracts, employee agreements, regulatory matters, leases and intellectual property protections. Addressing potential issues early minimizes disruption later.

• Secure a strong leadership team. A capable leadership team that can guide the business through transition is a major value driver for prospective buyers.

• Consider external governance. An advisory council or board of directors with outside experience can provide strategic insight and enhance credibility.

• Reduce reliance on the owner. Transitioning responsibilities and client relationships away from the owner increases sustainability and long-term value.

Every business is unique, and transition planning is an ongoing process. By focusing on these value drivers today, owners can improve flexibility, maximize value and position their business for a successful future transition.

This article is provided by UBS Financial Services for use by its financial advisors and is based on insights from the UBS Business Owner Insights Report and the UBS Global Entrepreneurs Report 2025. It is intended for informational and educational purposes only.

UBS and its affiliates do not provide legal or tax advice. Clients should consult their own legal and tax professionals before making any financial decisions or implementing strategies discussed in this report. Nothing herein should be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any securities, investments or strategies, including estate planning options.

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