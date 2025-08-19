Pemex to overhaul major crude unit at Texas refinery in October

(Reuters) Pemex, Mexico's national oil company, is preparing for the "big block" overhaul at its 312,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery to begin in early October, people familiar with plant operations said.

The refinery's 270,000-bpd DU-2 crude distillation unit (CDU), the larger of two at the refinery, will be shut for the planned overhaul that will last about 60 days, the sources said.

A Pemex spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

DU-2 breaks down crude oil into feedstocks for most other units at the refinery. While it is shut, the 70,000-bpd fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), 70,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracking unit (HCU) and 92,000-bpd coker will be shut along with other units because of the lack of feedstocks, the sources said.

The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU will remain in operation while DU-2 is down for the overhaul.

FCCUs use a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline.

HCUs use a catalyst under high heat and pressure in the presence of hydrogen to convert gas oil into gasoline.

Cokers break down gunky, tar-like residual crude oil into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can substitute for coal.