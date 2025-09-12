Paper Mill Announces Major Expansion of Alabama Facility

Georgia-Pacific announced an expansion and modernization of its Alabama River Cellulose Mill in Perdue Hill.

By the expected end of the project in 2027, the Monroe County mill in Perdue Hill, Alabama, will be able to produce about a million tons of fluff and market pulps a year, which are used in everything from diapers to facial tissue, towels, plates and cups.

The expansion will make the mill the largest softwood pulp mill in the U.S., as well as one of the most technologically advanced.

The planned improvements are also aimed at reducing water usage, resulting in lower particulate emissions, and more efficient energy use.

Georgia-Pacific acquired the mill in 2010 and has invested more than $700 million in it since.

Munir Abdallah, president of GP Cellulose, a subsidiary of Georgia-Pacific, said the project means the company’s cellulose business “will be well-positioned to meet the growing needs of emerging markets.”

Georgia-Pacific employs close to 2,400 employees and operates six facilities in Alabama, providing $238 million in direct wages and benefits.

Gov. Kay Ivey said the project “not only strengthens one of Monroe County’s cornerstone employers, but it also ensures that Alabama will continue to play a leading role in supplying the materials that go into essential everyday products used around the world.”