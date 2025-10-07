ONEOK update on Mont Belvieu, Texas, incident

ONEOK, Inc. announced that a fire occurred in the heating system of ONEOK's MB-4 fractionator, which is one of the facilities located at ONEOK's Mont Belvieu, Texas, fractionation complex, 32 miles east of Houston.

ONEOK thanks the employees, first responders and community members who worked together to respond quickly to the incident. Employee and community safety remains the company's top priority. No employees sustained injuries in connection with the incident.

Fractionation operations at the complex were promptly shut down, and the fire, which was limited to MB-4, was quickly extinguished. ONEOK anticipates that, after completing initial safety reviews, ONEOK will resume operations of the complex, other than the MB-4 fractionator, which will resume operations following completion of repairs.

ONEOK does not currently anticipate that the incident will have a material effect on the company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.