Olin announces CEO transition plan

Olin Corporation announced a mutual agreement that Scott Sutton will step down as president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board in the first half of 2024.

Mr. Sutton will continue as executive chairman of the board until his departure to facilitate a smooth transition.

Mr. Sutton has led a strategic transformation of Olin since taking the helm in 2020 which has delivered significant value for Olin's shareholders. He has embedded the Winning Model across Olin's businesses and built a strong leadership team for the future.

"It has been a privilege and an honor to lead Olin," said Sutton. "Olin has a great future ahead and the Board and I are working closely together to identify an excellent leader who will enable the next phase of growth for Olin building on our strong foundation."

William H. Weideman, Olin's Lead Director, noted, "On behalf of the Board and the Olin team, I extend our gratitude to Scott for his dedication, leadership and extraordinary contribution. We look forward to working with Scott and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition."