NOVA Chemicals releases two new recycled polyethylene grades under SYNDIGO portfolio

NOVA Chemicals Corporation announced the commercialization of SYNDIGOTM rPE-IN3 and SYNDIGO rPE-IN4 recycled polyethylene (rPE) grades for general-purpose, non-food-grade applications throughout North America.

Designed for North American markets, including can liners, stretch wrap, shrink film, and heavy-duty sacks. Scale & Growth: The Indiana facility is expected to reach a massive annual capacity of 100 million lbs. by the end of 2026.

The two rPE grades are the latest addition to the SYNDIGO portfolio of resins made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) films.

Produced at SYNDIGO1, NOVA Chemicals’ polyethylene (PE) mechanical recycling facility located in Connersville, Ind., the new recycled linear low-density polyethylene (rLL/LDPE) grades are suitable for can liners, protective packaging, carry out bags, overwrap, shrink film, heavy duty sacks and more. SYNDIGO rPE-IN3 is manufactured from recycled PE stretch films, and SYNDIGO rPE-IN4 is manufactured from recycled mixed retail PE film, both from distribution centers and back of store sources.

“These new SYNDIGO grades have been testing tremendously with our customers over the last several months, and we are excited to make them widely available in commercial quantities,” said Alan Schrob, Director of Mechanical Recycling at NOVA Chemicals. “Our SYNDIGO1 facility shows that film to film recycling is very real, and we are thrilled to deliver against our customer’s expectations around quality, consistency, and scale.”

The current SYNDIGO product portfolio includes a white rLLDPE resin designed for various film applications including protective packaging and carry out bags, and a high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) resin available for both food and non-food contact applications. Later in 2026, NOVA Chemicals expects to broaden its portfolio to include a 100% recycled LLDPE for food-contact applications. Mechanically recycled SYNDIGO resins enable the use of PCR content in rigid and flexible packaging formats, including pouches, bottles, and films.

The SYNDIGO1 facility was commissioned in 2025 and is expected to reach full production capacity of over 100 million lbs. annually in 2026.