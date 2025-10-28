Nitrogen gas experts at Purity Gas are helping the food industry end their use of synthetic food dyes

Purity Gas, provider of engineered nitrogen gas generation systems for manufacturers, is responding to increasing demand for nitrogen gas solutions across the food and beverage industry related to stricter regulations around food colorings.

In just one example, a top-tier food and beverage corporation has awarded a $44-million contract to Purity Gas to rapidly deploy nitrogen gas generation solutions to dozens of its facilities across Canada and the U.S. It's a large-scale rollout for one of the world's largest companies, supporting their efforts to replace synthetic food dyes with natural coloring and addressing their need for additional nitrogen capacity.

Preventing oxidation will be key

In April 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a series of new measures to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation's food supply.

Currently, synthetic food coloring can be found in products like breakfast cereals, salty snacks, candy, and frozen dinners. Besides providing color, these additives also slow oxidation, maintain stability, and keep products looking fresh longer. Replacing them with natural coloring means that manufacturers have to rethink how they preserve the foods. Plant-based color sources are sensitive to oxidation, which causes fading color, changing flavor, and a shorter shelf life.

The solution is nitrogen gas, which is non-reactive, has no odor or taste, and makes up about 78% of the air we breathe. By replacing the oxygen inside a bag of chips or cereal with nitrogen, food stays fresher longer, no matter the coloring used.

It's time to start generating nitrogen gas on-site

Alan Hopkins and Chris Styles are the co-founders of Purity Gas. The company designs, installs, and maintains high-efficiency nitrogen gas generation systems throughout North America. Hopkins said that as these food giants remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes from their products, they are already choosing – or should choose – this moment to switch to on-site, on-demand nitrogen gas generation.

"On site generation allows companies to ensure they have a reliable, cost-effective source to meet increasing demand related to packaging and preservation efforts. Our custom-designed, modular NITROCENTER® system, whether housed inside the plant or outside in a NitroVault™ enclosure, empowers our clients to produce and control their own high-purity nitrogen flow."

Big brands need smart solutions

The FDA established a national standard and a timeline for the food industry to transition from petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives. Authorizations for two colorings will be revoked, and six other dyes (such as Red No. 40, and Yellow No. 5 and No. 6) should be eliminated from the food supply by December 31, 2026.

Some of the largest food manufacturers and packagers have already responded to measures imposed in various local and international jurisdictions in response to toxicology data and health concerns raised. Brands well known in households around the world have publicly shared their current and future plans to eliminate these additives; these brands include Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo./Frito-Lay, and Nestle USA. Regulations also affect private label manufacturers or contract packagers, often known as co-packers.

Specialized, trusted expertise

Styles explained that the transition to natural dyes starts with departments like R&D and regulatory affairs, but it's really a whole company effort.

"When the transition finally lands with the manufacturing and operations people, we're ready to lend our expertise. With our reliable and flexible supply chain, ability to engineer custom systems, capacity for large-scale, rapid deployment, and personal pre- and post-sale service, I'm confident that Purity Gas is in the best position to work alongside manufacturers on this time-sensitive conversion to healthier options."

He added that the Purity Gas NITROCENTER® system replaces the traditional delivery of tanks of liquid nitrogen from a third-party bulk supplier, a method still used throughout the food production industry.

"Nitrogen gas generation is poised to become the standard solution, so now's the time for food producers to make the switch. Nitrogen delivery is inefficient, expensive, and has a negative impact on the environment. And you're often bound by long-term contracts. If you need to start using nitrogen gas in your operation or you need to increase consumption because of your move to natural food colorings, skip or stop liquid nitrogen delivery. You'll benefit from two game-changing wins at the same time."