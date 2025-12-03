Nippon Steel to shortlist two or three states for new U.S. plant

Japan’s largest steel producer will shortlist two or three states for the construction of a major new plant in the U.S. and make a final decision on its location in early 2027.

Nippon Steel is seeking a site capable of supporting a steel plant with 3 million tons of annual capacity, Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said in an interview. The plant, to be run by the company’s United States Steel subsidiary, will also need a stable power supply at a competitive price.

"What we are envisioning is something like Big River 2,” Mori said, referring to U.S. Steel’s existing facility in Osceola, Arkansas. He said the decision on the shortlisted states would be made around the end of next summer.

